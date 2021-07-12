Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post sales of $103.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.63 million and the lowest is $95.23 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $444.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $449.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $519.67 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,989. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.99 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.62.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nevro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

