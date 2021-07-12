Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 26,554 Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,554 shares during the period. Aenza S.A.A. accounts for about 1.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.89% of Aenza S.A.A. worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.92 million during the quarter.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

