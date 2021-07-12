NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NewHold Investment stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. NewHold Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NewHold Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

