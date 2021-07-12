NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,300 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.82% of NextGen Acquisition worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.94 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.