NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NFYEF traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

