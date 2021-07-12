NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 161,235 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.56. 14,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,475. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

