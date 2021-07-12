NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $77.73 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 676,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,730,000. The Allstate accounts for 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

