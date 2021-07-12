NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $42.53 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,527,000. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

