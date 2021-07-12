NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $9,031,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

