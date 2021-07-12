NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Pool by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,485. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $273.37 and a twelve month high of $476.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.