Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lessened its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264,947 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NOK opened at $5.45 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.