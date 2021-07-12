Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

BG stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.