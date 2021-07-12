Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $15.14 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

