Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

BKI stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.80. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

