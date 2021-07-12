Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,638 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.79 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

