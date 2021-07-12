Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 42,760 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,760 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

