Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

