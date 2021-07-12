Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 567,238 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 567,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VELOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,556,000.

Shares of VELOU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

