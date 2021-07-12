Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229,877 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $195.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.82 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.