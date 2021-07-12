Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,366 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cowen worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of COWN opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

