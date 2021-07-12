Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,699,318 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,699,318 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

