Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,410 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

