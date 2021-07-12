Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of Renewable Energy Group worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.85 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

