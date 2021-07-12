Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $374.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $223.84 and a one year high of $375.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

