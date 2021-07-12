Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $414.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

