Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

