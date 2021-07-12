Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $83,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRYS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

KRYS opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

