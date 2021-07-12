Northern Trust Corp Buys 56,003 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,100 shares of company stock worth $2,871,231 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.