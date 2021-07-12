Northern Trust Corp Has $13.13 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Stride worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 97,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stride by 87.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Stride by 28.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 622,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 137,329 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

