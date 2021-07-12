Northern Trust Corp Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

