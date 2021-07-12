Northern Trust Corp Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Triple-S Management worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTS opened at $23.01 on Monday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $544.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

