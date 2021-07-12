Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.