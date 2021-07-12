Northern Trust Corp Purchases 20,473 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

