Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Progyny worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $44,376,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Progyny by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,578,454 shares of company stock worth $95,141,825. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $58.84 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

