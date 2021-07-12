Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $93.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

