Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 912,238 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Corning worth $187,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

