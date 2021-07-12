Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,656,303 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,656,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.08% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $74,131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $51,168,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

