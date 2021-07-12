Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $175,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

HES opened at $84.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

