Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $147.39 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $147,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 218,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL opened at $329.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.72. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

