Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $157.43 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $157,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75,541 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

