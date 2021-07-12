Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 727,494 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Evergy worth $154,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

