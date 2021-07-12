Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE NEV opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
