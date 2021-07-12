Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.55.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

