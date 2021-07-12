Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.55.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
