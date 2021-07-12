Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NUV stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $11.97.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
