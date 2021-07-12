Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 2nd

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.