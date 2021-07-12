Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $16.17 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.