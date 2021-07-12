NXM Price Hits $77.09 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $77.09 or 0.00235482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $494.11 million and approximately $62,751.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,125 coins and its circulating supply is 6,409,150 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

