Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.
VRNS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 511,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,719. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $75.33.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.