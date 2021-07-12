Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OPI opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 68,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

