OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $572.18 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $572.18 million and $128.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00012289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00219346 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

